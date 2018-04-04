BMC to set up plastic collection centres in city

These centres would collect plastics from residential areas



The plastic collections points will be set up at 25 locations

Following the state government's decision to ban plastic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up plastic collection centres at 25 locations across the city. These centres would collect plastics from residential areas.

On Tuesday, the civic body held a meeting to discuss how they would tackle the ban, as housing societies have a lot of plastic waste and they are clueless about how to dispose them off.

According to a senior civic official, the collection points would be set up at the Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Colaba Causeway, Crawford Market, Dadar flower market, Juhu Chowpatty, Hindmata, Ghatkopar, Malad and other places. The BMC will keep vehicles at these spots, in which people can dispose off the plastics. Sources said that the civic body also plans to start such collection centres at municipal markets.

