BMC to spend Rs 422 crore to build multi-storeyed toilets in Mumbai

national

Around Rs 422 crore will be spent initially on the construction and installation of about 14,000 toilet seats

Mumbai's vertical expansion couldn't get any more real. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to build multi-storeyed public toilets across the city. Around Rs 422 crore will be spent initially on the construction and installation of about 14,000 toilet seats. Another tender for 8,000 more toilet seats is in the pipeline.

The plan is to develop a total of 22,000 toilet seats as part of the Swacch Bharat Mission with the first proposal approved by the BMC standing committee. As part of this project, the civic body will redevelop the old and dilapidated public toilets while adding more seats to them.

These two to three-storeyed toilets will be built with attention to the needs of the physically-challenged users as well as children. Contractors will also have to undertake the maintenance of septic tanks every three months, for three years.

The city has been in dire need of clean and safe public toilets for several years, thus prompting the BMC to take this step. It has planned 7,200 toilet seats in the M East ward alone — including the Govandi and Mankhurd areas that have a large concentration of slums. The lowest number of toilet seats — 184 — will be built in A ward that includes Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Fort among other areas.

"Work is expected to be completed in nine months for toilets with less than 20 seats, and 12 months for anything beyond that," said Vishvas Shankarwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department.

184

No. of toilet seats (lowest) to be set up in A ward

Rs 422 cr

Amount to be spent on developing 14,000 toilets in phase I

14k

No. of toilet seats to be installed in the first phase

22k

Total no. of toilet seats to be installed across the city

7,200

No. of toilet seats (highest) to be set up in M East ward

