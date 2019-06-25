BMC upgrades app that inform citizens on desilting related work

national

This module aims to promote transparency and inform the citizens on the desilting related works as a part of monsoon flood remedial measures undertaken by BMC across the city

File pic

Details of completion desilting work as per monsoon preparedness requirements for 467 stretches of Major Nullahs and 790 stretches of Minor Nullahs can be viewed by citizens along with details of landmarks, names of ward officials, the status of cleaning supported with photographs taken before and after completion of work, through this application.

And further, if the citizens observe that the actual status of the desilting activities on the nullahs is contrary to the claims made by BMC, then immediate feedback via the app's interface can be done along with also clicking and uploading images as proof. Accordingly concerned BMC officials have been mandated to respond and address to the complaint.

A civic official, said, "The module is presently available for Android users and can download the ‘MCGM 24X7’ application from the Google Play Store and register on the app using their mobile number. And there are also plans to make it available soon in iOS as well. This is looked at a transparent measure to solve citizens woes and also keep a tab on the status of the nullahs of the city by vigilant citizens."

Steps to follow after downloading the App: (As per the BMC officials)

The user can register on the app and select the Desilting module from the home screen

Upon choosing the ‘citizens’ option, the user is directed to a form wherein they can indicate the area and the nearest popular landmark from a drop-down list.

Based on the inputs, the app will give an option for selecting the ward and the Nalla.

Once the Nullah has been identified, a stretch-wise list of the Desilting works for that Nullah will be displayed.

Upon selecting a stretch, the user can view details like percentage of the works completed, details of the concerned ward officers and access before and after images of the works.

If the user observes that the status is contrary to the claims made, they can choose ‘raise a complaint’ tag and will be diverted to a complaints form.

The user will be requested to upload an image using the camera facility in the app or select an image from the gallery and, provide additional comments if they so desire. The user can then directly use the 'get location' service or add address details.

Upon the submission of the complaint, the grievance will be directly sent to the concerned officer who shall be mandated to address the complaint.

The users can view the consolidated list of complaints along with its status in the ‘view status tab’ in the same window.

