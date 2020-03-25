Mumbai: BMC vehicle catches fire while sanitising areas in Goregaon

The officer said the fire was extinguished, but the machine and vehicle was destroyed in the incident.

A Brihanmumnbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitising machine caught fire in Goregaon and the vehicle in which it was kept also burned. Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place when the staff of P/South ward were sanitising their area, and poured antibiotic chemicals

On Tuesday, the machine may have gotten heated and while the staff was filling diesel inside the machine, it may have caught fire due to the heat, a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said.

