Mumbai: BMC wants to hear your ideas for CST-BMC junction redesign

Mumbaikars who often find themselves in CST may be welcomed by a completely transformed sight after Diwali, owing to the civic body's latest makeover plans. The busy junction just outside CST is a pedestrian's nightmare. Though there is a subway connecting the several roads outside CST, thousands of pedestrians choose to cross the road every day."

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the help of Bloomberg Philanthropies, is planning to give it a pedestrian-friendly makeover, by creating safe zones.

The work will be completed within a week and pedestrians will be able to use the new safe zones after Diwali.

The BMC is also planning to incorporate suggestions and ideas from citizens. Pedestrians can send their ideas on the redesign to the Twitter handle @GlobalStreets on Twitter, to the account 'Global Designing Cities Initiative' on Facebook and to @nactocities on Instagram.

The foundation, set up by Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg LP, selected Mumbai for a road safety initiatives in 2015. The initiative, called Global Road Safety involves technical assistance from road safety organisations to improve road space management for pedestrians and vehicles with the help of local governments.

As part of the project, BMC, Mumbai Traffic Police's Control Room with the support of the National Association of City Transportation officials is executing the intersection's transformation.

As per the plan, the transformation is to take place under the Global Street Design Guide. Based on a survey of the road, it has been decided to do the work on a temporary basis. The parts of the road which are less used by vehicles will be reserved for pedestrians. "Besides, there will be wide zebra crossings so that pedestrians can cross the road freely and safely. As space will taken from the areas which have less vehicular movement, it will not affect the traffic flow," said an officer from the BMC.

