BMC will have tough time tracking smaller firms, illegal industries

Even after the BMC order asking firms to work at 50% strength, crowds on trains and buses remain the same. File pic

Considering that even three days after the municipal commissioner ordered private companies to work at 50 per cent strength, the crowds on trains and buses haven't reduced a bit, ward offices have started issuing notices – violation of which will lead to action under Section 188 of IPC. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to check whether companies are complying with the order after two days. However, they are finding it extremely difficult to track down thousands of illegal, unauthorised small-scale industries and shops.

Speaking to mid-day, assistant commissioner of A ward, Chanda Jadhav, said, "There are about 2,200 companies in A ward which have more than 10 employees each. We have started to issue notices to them to reduce the number of employees by 50 per cent. As of now, we have emailed around 1,100 companies and the process is on."

"We are sending e-mails to corporate companies as well as small-scale industries. We have also hand-delivered notices to shops having less than 10 employees. As of now, 225 emails have been sent," said Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of H East ward, which comprises Bandra Kurla Complex.

"All companies except those which fall under the essential services group have to obey the order. If small-scale industries are not able to comply with the order, they should put forward their case to the assistant commissioner concerned and decision will be taken on a case-to-case basis," said Harshad Kale, deputy municipal commissioner of zone I.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another official said, "While we are sending notices, there are so many illegal, unauthorised industries and companies operating in the city. It will be really difficult to take action against all of them. But this step is necessary to control the spread of Coronavirus. Companies should understand."

On Wednesday civic chief Pravin Pardeshi told the media that if companies were not ready to work with 50 per cent employee strength, action would be taken under IPC section 188 (a person is punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to R200, or with both).

