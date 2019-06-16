BMC will soon be just a tweet away

national

The BMC had previously roped in experts from the Mumbai Police's social media team to help the disaster management unit address complaints

Representational image

After the success of the Disaster Management department on Twitter, the BMC is planning to seriously explore the platform as an option to solve the city's civic issues. Sources said that the civic body will be reviving and relaunching its other crucial departments — roads, water and SWM — on Twitter very soon.

At present, the civic body runs various Twitter handles, which are either ineffective or inactive. Confirming the development, BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi said, "Not just disaster, we will have all important service departments on social media."

The BMC had previously roped in experts from the Mumbai Police's social media team to help the disaster management unit address complaints. Now, it's likely to appoint professionals to do the job. Instead of a centralised IT department managing the social media accounts, the BMC will have an individual department to run these handles and coordinate with the ward-level staff. The BMC has also planned to revive its pothole-tracking system.

Also Read: Cyclone Vayu: Avoid shoreline areas, warns Mumbai Police and BMC Disaster Management

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates