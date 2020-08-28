BMC withdraws 20 per cent water cut imposed in Mumbai, regular supply from Saturday

A file picture of Vihar lake, one of the seven lakes that supplies water to the city. PicAshish Rane

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn 20 per cent water cut imposed in Mumbai and the city will get regular water supply from Saturday.

The decision came following good rain in catchment areas and the levels in lakes supplying drinking water to the city reached 95.19 per cent on Friday.

The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in the city from August 5. The stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city — Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi — was 37.36 per cent on August 5, as opposed to the same time in 2019, when the lakes had 89.96% useful water content.

BMC supplies 3,850 million litres per day (MLD), against a demand of 4,200 MLD. After the 20 per cent water cut, the civic body has been supplying 3,080 MLD to Mumbai.

This is the third time in the past six years that BMC had to impose a 20 per cent water cut in the rainy season. In 2014 and 2015, the city faced a 20 per cent water cut during the monsoon. There was even a year-long 10 per cent cut in 2018-19.

The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

