BMC workers at wits' end after efforts to control crowds at Dadar market fail

On the eve of Ganeshotsav on Friday, flower and fruit markets in Dadar and Borivli were teeming with people, amid no sign of social distancing. While BMC and police staff deployed in the markets tried to enforce social distancing, officials said the crowd was too large to control.

BMC officials said crowds increased suddenly and they also had to take care not to hurt people's religious sentiments.



BMC sent only a handful of officers to manage Dadar market. Pic/Ashish Raje

Assistant commissioner of R Central ward, that covers Borivli, Dr Bhagyashri Kapse said, "We had marked points to enforce social distancing in the park but due to overcrowding, we failed to manage it. Our officers and police team were present inside the market. The crowd increased suddenly and it became difficult to handle people. We also took action against many unauthorised vendors."



The flower and fruit market at Borivli on Friday

"We understand that people came to purchase flowers, fruits and other things for Ganpati festival and we don't want to hurt their sentiments. Most of our staff is busy with COVID-related duties and the rest are preparing for the visarjan. Our staff is also scared to touch people in the markets," Dr Kapse added. A civic employee at the market in Borivli said, "Ganesha will only save these people from COVID-19. We are trying to maintain social distancing but it was too difficult. There are around 15 of us and the number of people is 5,000. It is impossible for us to control them." Pictures and videos of a crowded Dadar market went viral on Twitter on Friday. A vendor at the market said, "The crowd has gathered because of the festival. We are also trying to maintain social distancing and are wearing a mask." G North ward's assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said, "We sent 10 officers to control the crowd and also asked local police to help but it was impossible to control people. It is an over 100-year-old festival and we can't hurt devotees' emotions. Officers instruct people but they should understand too. Most of our staff are preparing for the visarjan. How do we manage?"

