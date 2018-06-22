BMC yet to take action even after issuing order to demolish illegal chimney, stairs at restaurant

Two months after issuing an order to demolish illegal chimney and staircase at restaurant's Khar West branch, BMC yet to take action

The Khar West branch of Kailash Parbat is situated on the ground floor of the residential building, Lotia Palace; (right) The complainant shared these pictures of the chimney and staircase erected in the residential building's backyard by the restaurant. Pics/Shadab Khan

Nearly two months have gone by since the BMC issued a demolition notice to popular north Indian restaurant, Kailash Parbat, for building violations at the Khar West branch. The civic body has since turned down the heat on the eatery, with no action yet against a chimney and staircase that were allegedly erected illegally in a residential building's open space.

Pot, kettle, black

The Khar branch is located on the ground floor of Lotia Palace, at the junction of Linking Road and CD Marg. The complainant, Mahesh Mirchandani, once ran a shop in the same building. His shop had been demolished by the BMC a few years ago for violations. On the other hand, Mirchandani complained to the civic officials about irregularities at Kailash Parbat several times, but no action was taken there.

Demolition order

The BMC issued a notice on April 4 (a copy is with mid-day), under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. According to it, the restaurateur constructed an illegal chimney from the ground floor, along with a staircase in the building's backyard. Civic officials had asked the restaurant to respond within seven days. With no response from the owner, on April 27, a speaking order was issued to demolish the illegal construction, but no action took place on the ground.

Mirchandani said, "The notice was issued two months ago, but till now, there has been no action. The illegal construction is an obstruction to the movement of residents going in and out of the building. The restaurant is operating out of a residential apartment that has been leased out to restaurateur." Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of H-West ward, said, "We have issued a notice to the restaurateur, but since the property is disputed and under the care of a court receiver, we have not taken action. I will check the status with my staff, and further action will be taken as per the law." However, Mirchandani said, "The court case is over an unrelated property dispute. It does not have any effect on the BMC's powers to take action against the restaurant."

'BMC notice is illegal'

Speaking to mid-day, Bharat Harwani, who runs the Kailash Parbat franchise, said, "All the allegations made by Mahesh Mirchandani are baseless and have no merit. The BMC notice issued to our restaurant is illegal, as we have done nothing wrong. I did not even receive the first notice, and directly a speaking order was passed to demolish the structure. On May 16, I replied to the order through my advocate. The property is under the care of the court receiver, who had earlier declared that there is no illegal construction." He added, "Years back, Mirchandani himself had illegally constructed a shop in the space meant for a garage at Lotia Palace. His shop was shut down by the BMC, and a case was filed against him."

