BMC's Lease Renewal Policy to exclude clubs, gymkhanas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to leave out clubs and gymkhanas from its Lease Renewal Policy (LRP) which it is drafting, and form another policy for them. This is also aimed at increasing the revenue of the BMC, as the new policy will charge clubs such as Wellington and RWITC anywhere between 0.5 per cent and 1.5per cent of the ready reckoner rate on the day of renewal, revealed sources. However, the policy will be drafted only after the state government comes out with its policy on clubs and gymkhanas for their lands given on lease.

The ruling coalition member, the Shiv Sena, has been reluctant in approving the LRP, as it could pave the way to renew the lease of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). The Shiv Sena wanted to convert the RWITC-run Mahalaxmi race course into an open space.

BMC officials said that the approval of the LRP will ensure that it earns a revenue of R85 crore. The policy will cater to various developments that have come upon municipal land and Schedule W properties – state-owned properties given on lease by the BMC.

A senior civic official said, "The BMC's LRP is based on the state government's policy which excludes clubs and gymkhanas, so there is no question of the RWITC being in it. The policy for renewing the lease of gymkhanas and clubs will be drafted after the state government drafts its policy on the same. We want to be at par with the state. However, we will be charging the renewal fee at Ready Reckoner rate on the day of renewal of lease for clubs and gymkhanas, and it should be between 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the rate."

More tenements

The BMC has various upcoming projects where the rehabilitation and resettlement of Project Affected Persons (PAP) has to be done and so it has evaluated that about 32,000 tenements will be needed in the near future. While the civic body has about 20,000 houses that could be given to various PAPs, the issue is currently in court. So the BMC has made plans to develop other PAP tenements across the city. It has also given various concessions in the Development Plan 2034 for developers to come forward. Chandrasekhar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner (Improvement), explaining this in the Improvement Committee meeting said, "The existing tenements on municipal plots will be redeveloped and further additional tenements can be developed."

