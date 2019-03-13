BMC's solution to BEST's woes: Take over Mono, Metro

national

The BMC has listed a number of solutions to improve the financial health of the BEST Undertaking

Take over and consolidate the newer transport modes like Monorail, Metro; start point-to-point mini buses, and form a committee to oversee the workings. The BMC has listed a number of solutions to improve the financial health of the BEST Undertaking.

The six-point plan, read out at the BEST Committee meeting on Tuesday, had been sent out by the BMC in January 2019 in response to the BEST Undertaking's budget document. Among BMC's key suggestions are, consolidation of new transport modes in the hands of the BEST Undertaking.

Another key suggestion was to lease out its vast land bank by commercially exploiting it to generate revenue. BEST Committee Member Sunil Ganacharya said BEST must give a detailed reply to BMC on the suggestions given.

