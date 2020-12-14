Are you game?

From the Mahakali Caves to Egypt's temples, games have been carved out in numerous monuments across the world, according to Dnyaneshwari Kamath, an associate of INSTUCEN (India-Study Centre) Trust.

Giving us the example of a pallanguli set she spotted etched into the wall of a monument in Aurangabad, she explains, “Most of these games have been carved out on the floors, walls or roof while they were being built, possibly by workers. Even at forts, you'll find games on floors at the gates, possibly etched by the guards. At home, too, oral, board or non-board games exist across generations.”

She adds that such games are proof of good times, invoke memories and form a rapidly vanishing part of our culture. Starting today, such traditional board and non-board games are going to be the highlight of a week-long conference titled Playing with Memories - The Journey of Games, organised by INSTUCEN.



Dnyaneshwari Kamath

This is the second such seminar since last year, and is part of Project KhÄÂliya, the trust's initiative to document board games in monuments, shares Dr Mugdha Karnik, managing trustee. Tune into the online talks if you'd like to learn about the origin of chess, Ganjifa from Sawantwadi, games played in Indian weddings and more discoveries.

On: December 14 to 20

Log on to: pages.razorpay.com/gamesconference2020

Cost: Rs 800

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news