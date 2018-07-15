Boat carrying 40 capsizes in Andhra Pradesh; two dead

The boat, according to reports, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Gautami river and turned over. It was travelling from Talarivaripalem to Pashuvulanka in the district

Five people are still missing

Two people have died and five are said to be missing after a passenger boat capsized in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district yesterday. The boat had 40 passengers, mostly students. Thirty-three people have been rescued.

The boat, according to reports, hit a pillar of a bridge in the Gautami river and turned over. It was travelling from Talarivaripalem to Pashuvulanka in the district. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are at the spot, assisting in search and rescue operations.

Terrified school students who were saved by those around say some of their friends are still missing. The water flow was reportedly fast making it difficult for even those who know swimming to make it to shore. Many villages here are small islands and students return from school using boats. The Gautami river is a tributary of the Godavari.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever