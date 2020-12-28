Bob Beri: Revolutionizing Canadian Real-Estate Industry with New-age Innovation and Strategies

The budding entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the industry through their creativity and skills. And all of this has been possible with the latest technological trends and advanced business models.

With customer satisfaction being the topmost priority, Bob Beri is creating a niche for himself in the real estate industry. Coming from a middle-class family, Bob was never interested in working for a 9-5 job and always dreamt of doing something remarkable for his family and business. So, he moved to the UK to complete his masters in International Public Relations and Marketing from Cardiff University.

After completing his masters, he started his own distribution company which was a massive success and he got an opportunity to work with major brands like Johnsons and Johnsons, Dabur, Vodafone, and he was one of the biggest distributors in the entire country. During this journey, he won many awards and was able to cater a turnover of around 20 million USD for his company which is an achievement in itself.

An urge to grow and explore more business opportunities forced Bob to move to Canada where he started a new real-estate business. The Covid has disrupted the market all over the world but the real-estate experienced a major boom with a large number of people investing money in assets and wealth. And this sudden boom in the real-estate business marked Bob’s presence as one of the leading entrepreneurs in the industry.

Talking about his successful business venture, Bob says, “Have faith in your work, be focussed, do whatever you are doing and things will happen, things will fall in place, just don't change things very frequently. Do experiments, don't waste a lot of money, be innovative, and try to look for angel investors. That's the biggest step one could take to get their foot in the industry”.

The market today is something that is volatile and very unpredictable. And the only thing that can make you survive is continuously adapting to new changes and strategies for business expansion. Fusing his talents of expertise and innovation in real-estate with his love and passion for his work together has given Bob Beri an individual’s successful path.

Worried about the hardships faced by the immigrant students during their studies, Bob envisions being successful by helping these students build a career for their bright future. Bob has also been actively working through Covid-pandemic towards serving the society, moving all the essential goods, masks, kits and sometimes medicines and foods across the border.

Explaining his future plans and endeavours, Bob says, “My vision, mission, and objective is to help my family,friends and my society. I want to build a business where everyone from my friends and family would contribute and take forward the legacy of this business. Also, I want to diversify into logistics, mortgage, and digital marketing and we are looking to expand into America and Mexico in near future “

