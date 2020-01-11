Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan finds his leading lady in Chitrangda Singh

Two months ago, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan announced that they would be collaborating for a film, but not as actors. One would be producing and only the other would be acting. Khan's Red Chillies signed Bachchan for their thriller titled Bob Biswas, touted to be a spin-off on the same character from Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.

Ghosh, in fact, is also one of the producers and the film is expected to be on the same lines as the aforementioned mystery. And in case you have forgotten, Bachchan even took to his Instagram to announce the news and couldn't contain his excitement.

Take a look again:

And now, a report by Filmfare states that the makers have signed Chitrangda Singh for the role of the leading lady. And that truly seems to be a perfect choice since we have been missing the fantastic actress on the big screen. It has been a while since we saw her on the celluloid and her fans would surely be elated to read this news.

Singh is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Inkaar. In 2018, she starred in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Baazaar, and also co-produced Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu's Soorma. We can't wait to see her back on the celluloid.

Coming to Bachchan, he too happens to be on a signing spree. He already has Anurag Basu's Ludo coming up, which will be followed by The Big Bull with Ileana D'Cruz and produced by Ajay Devgn, Amazon's Breathe 2, and then Bob Biswas. It seems it's an exciting time for the actor, again!

