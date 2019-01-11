Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese reunite for Rolling Thunder film

hollywood

Netflix has described Martin Scorsese's look at Bob Dylan and his famous friends in 1975 as part documentary, part concert movie and part "fever dream"

Netflix plans to release a documentary about Bob Dylan's legendary, star-studded Rolling Thunder Revue tour of 1975-1976, with Martin Scorcese set to helm it. Netflix has described Scorsese's look at Dylan and his famous friends in 1975 as part documentary, part concert movie and part "fever dream". The movie will come out later this year, reported variety.com.

The project is titled "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese". It won't be much of a straightforward documentary as Scorsese's previous Dylan film, 2005's "No Direction Home: Bob Dylan", which zeroed in on Dylan's crucial 1965-1966 "going electric" period.

"There's a reason the word 'story' appears in the title," a source told variety.com, hinting that the director may be playing with the form more in this particular film.

Netflix further gave Variety a thumbnail description of the film.

It read: "'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese' captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, aRolling Thunder' is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese."

Dylan himself was interviewed for the documentary, which doesn't go without saying since the artiste rarely allows himself to be interviewed off-camera, let alone on.

