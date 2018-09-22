Bob Marley's son Ky-Mani entertains Ajax supporters

football

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam where the hosts won 3-0 on Thursday erupted in joy

Guess who is a big Ajax football club fan? It is reggae legend Bob Marley's son Ky-Mani, who sang some of his father's hits which delighted spectators during half-time of Ajax's Champions League match against AEK Athens on Thursday.

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam where the hosts won 3-0 on Thursday erupted in joy. "Bob Marley's Three Little Birds has been an anthem for Ajax fans for a considerable amount of time but it had extra significance when the home supporters belted it out in the Champions League yesterday. "That's because at half-time, Ky-Mani Marley, one of 11 acknowledged children of the late reggae music icon, sang some of his father's iconic song," reported sportsbible.com yesterday.

There was a rendition of Marley Sr's hit, One Love as well, but Three Little Birds took the cake with all its icing. Ky-Mani, 42, also witnessed Ajax's 5-0 rout of FC Emmen last month.

