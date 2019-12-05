Bob Willis the friend, the funny man: Ganguly, Ashwin others mourn cricketer's demise

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Many personalities from the cricket world took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their regret over the passing of former England cricketer Bob Willis. The former England captain passed away on Wednesday aged 70.

Cricketers, past and present, Sourav Ganguly, Sir Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and R Ashwin paid their tributes to Bob Willis on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the heartfelt posts on Twitter.

"Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob. You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis," former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards tweeted.

Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob.



You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/kpv5BsCyyL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 4, 2019

"I wasn't fortunate enough to see him bowl but loved his sense of humour and insights on the game. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob Willis. #RIPBobWillis," spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

I wasn’t fortunate enough to see him bowl but loved his sense of humour and insights on the game.

Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob Willis. #RIPBobWillis — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 5, 2019

"Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend," England pacer Stuart Broad tweeted.

Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend. ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ð pic.twitter.com/g4AQcnRK4n — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 4, 2019

"Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob,' England pacer James Anderson tweeted.

Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob x pic.twitter.com/HYJbLlQJRZ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 4, 2019

"So sad at the news of bob Willis .. may his soul rest in peace .. love to his entire family .. India Will miss a stalwart," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

So sad at the news of bob Willis .. may his soul rest in peace .. love to his entire family @bcci @SkyCricket @nassercricket .. india Will miss a stalwart .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 4, 2019

"Such sad news. Bob was an English legend, inspired a generation of fast bowlers around the world & was a good bloke. RIP mate #bobwillis #RIPBob #englandcricket #FBC," former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath tweeted.

Such sad news. Bob was an English legend, inspired a generation of fast bowlers around the world & was a good bloke. RIP mate #bobwillis #RIPBob #englandcricket #FBC https://t.co/jaSc72VIPW — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) December 4, 2019

"Bob Willis was completely different off air, to the, 'man off his long run', on air! Very very funny man and loved life! He will be missed...! #RIPBob," former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Bob Willis was completely different off air, to the, ‘man off his long run’, on air!

Very very funny man and loved life!

He will be missed...! #RIPBob ð¢ — Kevin Pietersenð¦ (@KP24) December 4, 2019

Bob Willis played a total of 90 Test matches for the England cricket team and he also led the side as captain between 1982-1984.

Bob Willis is still remembered for his brilliant show during the 1981 Ashes series. During the third Test held at Headingly, Bob Willis recorded the figures of 8/43.

Bob Willis captained the England side in 18 Tests and 29 ODIs and he finally called time on his career in 1984.

Inputs from ANI

