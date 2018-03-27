Bobbitised Kerala godman gets his genital back, can urinate freely after 280 days

As his genital was restored, the man said it was after 280 days that he was able to urinate freely



Gangesanantha Teerthapadar



A self-claimed Kerala godman who was bobbitised last year got his genital back through surgery on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old controversial godman told the media on the occasion that more than one person was to blame for the crime.

As his genital was restored, the man said it was after 280 days that he was able to urinate freely.

"While I claimed then that I myself did it so as to get away from further trouble, the truth is that the same people whom I helped were behind this act and more than one person did it," he said in the presence of doctors at a private hospital after the surgery.

He added that he suffered a lot during this period and at one point even told the doctors to completely remove his genital.

The horrific attack happened in May when Hari Swami -- the godman -- was resting at the home of one of his friends and followers in the state capital.

Soon after the attack, he was rushed to a hospital and an emergency surgery was done to refix his genital which had been severed.

The first report said the attack was done by a 23-year-old lady as he was harassing her. It was later said he did it himself, while a third version said it was done by some others.

"Some bigwigs are against me and working against me," the godman added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever