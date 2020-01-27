Bobby Deol celebrates his 51st birthday with son Aryaman Deol, shares a heartfelt post on social media

Bobby Deol is arguably one of the most good-looking actors we have in Bollywood. The actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today but he doesn't look beyond every '30s. But unlike most of the other Bollywood celebrities, the actor chose to bring in the occasion with his elder son, Aryaman.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Barsaat star wrote- No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me. (sic)

Take a look right here:

Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked with Deol in films like Bardaasht and Housefull 4, also wished him with a TikTok video that also had the Baaghi 3 director, Ahmed Khan. Have a look right here:

Deol has given two consecutive hits in the last two years- Race 3 and Housefull 4 and is now gearing up for Class of 83 for Netflix, and another web-series with Prakash Jha on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Here's wishing the Soldier star a happy birthday!

