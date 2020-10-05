Bobby Deol clocks 25 years in the industry today. The actor is grateful to fans for being a "constant support" through a "not perfect, but wonderful" journey. He made his debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat (1995) co-starring Twinkle Khanna. Deol tasted success with films like Gupt (1997), Soldier (1998) and Ajnabee (2001), but later went through a low phase, which he describes as the "darkest days" of his life.

In 2013, after the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, he didn't see any release till 2017. Deol was back on the scene with Race 3 (2018) thanks to Salman Khan who took interest in reviving Bobs' (as Salman Khan calls him) career. This was followed by Housefull 4 (2019) and web outings, Class of 83 and Aashram, which gave him "a new lease of life."

In Aashram, Bobby Deol plays a godman called Baba Nirala who has millions of followers and faithful bhakts who have blind faith in his teachings. Aashram also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, and Darshan Kumaar among others. Class of 83 presents Bobby Deol like the actor has never been presented before. He plays a cop called Dean Vijay Singh, who's struggling with his own demons.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news