Bobby Deol: Consider myself a bathroom singer

From going shirtless and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman Khan, to foraying into digital entertainment, Bobby Deol has been surprising the audience in his second innings. Naturally, his television debut couldn't have been far behind. The actor has been roped in for Indian Pro Music League, where he will serve as the mascot of the Punjab Lions team. The show, which also features Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh and cricketer Suresh Raina as mascots, will see teams from different parts of the country battle it out for the title.

So, will we see Deol go behind the mic on the show? "I consider myself a bathroom singer. I wish I had pursued singing and painting. Forget picking up a mic or a paint brush, [I need to improve] my handwriting; it is worse than a doctor's prescription," he chuckles. As he will help his team members perform on the show, Deol hopes to develop a good ear for music. "There are many music reality shows on TV, but this is akin to a cricket or hockey league."

He recently shot for the promos of the reality show at Film City in Goregaon. "Everyone was tested for the virus, but the fear is that you don't know how you get it. That said, how long can you sit at home? So, you take the necessary precautions and shoot," says the actor, who has Love Hostel and Apne 2 in the pipeline.

