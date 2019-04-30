Bobby Deol going the digital way with web film Class of 83

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan will be producing a web film, Class Of 83, starring Bobby Deol, and a series, Bard Of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel and stars Emraan Hashmi

Bobby Deol

There had been talk that Bobby Deol is planning to make his digital debut. The latest on the front is that he has given his nod to the web film, Class Of '83.

The Shah Rukh Khan production is slated to roll later this year. If the title is any indication, it appears to be a tale of friendship and reunions. According to reports, the web film will be about a team of sharpshooters and encounter specialists, trained by Mumbai cops to eliminate terrorism and the underworld in 1983.

SRK is also producing the web series, Bard Of Blood, which is based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel and stars Emraan Hashmi. Hashmi plays a RAW agent who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save the country.

Emraan had tweeted, "To be, or not to be... the answer is to be. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey (sic)." SRK replied, "Be... be... welcome aboard my friend. Here's to a journey full of excitement and drama (sic)." Emraan added, "The King hath spoken... getting into my character already (sic)." The Bard and Emraan, now that's some combo.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi on web debut Bard Of Blood: It's like shooting three films simultaneously

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates