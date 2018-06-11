Bobby Deol: I missed out on transition in film industry

Having grown up in a family of film stars like iconic father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol said he puts some effort to make his distinct acting style

Bobby Deol made his presence felt in Bollywood with films like Barsaat, Soldier, Ajnabee and Humraaz, but he has been through a tough time in his career. The actor says corporatisation led to a transition, which he missed out on in the industry.

Bobby Deol is back with Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, releasing on Friday.

"The rough patch came from the time the transition started happening within the film industry. When I started, producers and directors used to approach actors with their projects and us actors used to select scripts from the given opportunity.

"In the last few years, as the corporates took over, and new people came in, they used to approach directors and producers to work with them. They made themselves accessible to the filmmakers. I think I missed out on that", Bobby told IANS.

"I thought people would come to me to sign, but by then, the trend changed to actors going to makers to get signed. However, I think the best part is I am back and Salman and I are working together", he added.

In the multi-starrer Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, Bobby plays a pivotal role. He is excited to be a part of the action genre, one of his favourites.

"I have done so many action films in my career, so shooting for an action scene was not a big deal. But it's just that I was doing it after a long time. I remember the first day of shooting an action sequence, I was nervous because in action, physical timing has to be right and I wanted to do it correctly.

"Thankfully, the scene went well. I am really excited to be a part of the action thriller space after a long time".

Race3 also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah along with Salman Khan.

Bobby, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, did not feel overshadowed by such a huge star cast. He believes the contribution of every actor makes the film beautiful.

"At the end of the day, a film works for the audience more than one or two stars of the film. But if we look at the star cast of our film, we have to admit that Salman is one of the most loved film stars in our country. His fans have a certain expectation. So while each character in the story has been given equal importance in writing, it also caters to Salman's fan followers".

Having grown up in a family of film stars like iconic father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol, Bobby said he puts some effort to make his distinct acting style.

"As a child, I looked upto my father as a son... He was never a film star to me. I look at him like my guru, my birth giver and a real-life inspiration. I always wanted to be a good human being like him but never intend to copy his acting style. I never wanted to lose my individuality, so yes, I tried to create my own signature style", Bobby wrapped up with a smile.

