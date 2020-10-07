Bobby Deol on Bigg Boss: I don't understand how people go in and stay in that house

Bobby Deol is clearly enjoying his second innings in the Hindi film industry ever since Race 3 happened in 2018. And after the success of Housefull 4, he forayed into the world of Web-series with Class of 83 and Aashram. 2020 adds a cherry on the cake for the actor since he completes 25 glorious years in the business.

However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked if he would ever participate in the Bigg Boss reality show, this is what the actor had to say, "I don't understand how people go in and stay in that house for so many months. It's suffocating."

He added, "I don't think so I can be put in one place for so long. Also, I would not want to be filmed while I'm staying somewhere and people are seeing what I'm doing every day. I can't do that. Hats off to those people who do it, but I can't do all that."

And recently, when asked about the fond memories of his career and completing 25 glorious years, Deol said, "It has been an amazing journey ever since my debut in Barsaat. When the film had released, everyone had loved it and the performances. I remember being extremely nervous before the release but my father and my brother were there with me all the time. I wouldn't have been able to reach this place in my life without them."

He added, "But Barsaat definitely set the ball rolling for me and Twinkle. Completing 25 years in the films today seems surreal. I have learned a lot from my successes and my failures in these years and am looking forward to the next 25 years."

Deol has acted in films like Soldier, Gupt, Kareeb, Badal, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

