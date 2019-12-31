Bobby Deol steps out for dinner with wife Tanya and mum Prakash Kaur

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in the comedy Housefull 4, was recently seen in town on a dinner outing with his family. The actor was accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol, mother Prakash Kaur and a few others. Check out a couple of photos below:

Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur with family

Bobby Deol and elder brother Sunny are Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. Bobby Deol was mobbed by fans for selfies when he was spotted at the restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor, however, didn't seem to mind the crowd.

After Bobby Deol's nephew, Sunny's son Karan, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas recently, all eyes are now on Bobby's son Aryaman. In a recent interview with a leading publication, Bobby said that his son is currently focussed on completing his education. He said, "My son is studying management right now, and is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study, and want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into. One day, I am sure he would want to be an actor, but whether he will or will not, isn't something I am sure about."

On the work front, after Housefull 4, Bobby Deol will next be seen in the Netflix film Class of '83, which also features Shriya Saran, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Amrita Puri, Anup Soni, Zakir Hussain, and others.

