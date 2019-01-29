Bobby Deol's photo with son Aryaman Deol is going viral!

bollywood

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, actor Bobby Deol shared a photo with his son Aryaman Deol, which is now going viral

Bobby Deol with son Aryaman Deol. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iambobbydeol.

Bobby Deol celebrated his 50th birthday on January 27. The Race 3 actor shared a photo on his Instagram account to thank all his loved ones for their heartfelt wishes. The actor wrote, "If that’s how it feels!! Being 49 was amazing .. 50 is going to be even better ... I reminiscence the life experiences I have been through and how they have made me grow as an individual. I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going.

My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I’m still always going to be the twenty-something young adult all set to win the world. - Love Love Love to all [sic]"

The actor's post received several comments complimenting his son's looks. Comparing Aryaman Deol to Dharmendra, a user wrote, "He looks just like your Dad! Dadda ki copy! [sic]." Another comment read: "So Handsome his eyes and the smile looks very much like young Dharamji [sic]."

Whether Aryaman has plans of entering Bollywood is unknown. However, on the other hand, his cousin, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is launching his son through his directorial debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

