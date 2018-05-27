Bodh Gaya blasts: Court convicts five IM militants

Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha held all the five accused - Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi - guilty in the case under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and Explosives



Representational picture

A special NIA court on Friday convicted five Indian Mujahideen militants in the 2013 Bodh Gaya serial blasts case in which several persons, including Buddhist monks were injured.

Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha held all the five accused - Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi - guilty in the case under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act. The court fixed May 31 as the date for pronouncement of the quantum of sentence. The Buddhist pilgrim town was rocked by a series of explosions on the morning of July 7, 2013.

