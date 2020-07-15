Bodh Gaya resident buys land on moon

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya, recently bought one-acre land on the moon on his birthday.

With this, Kumar, a businessman, has become the first person in Bodh Gaya to buy land on the moon. Kumar said that he always wanted to go to the moon but since this was not possible he decided to buying land there.



He also said that the amount he paid was not too much, but the process was difficult.



"In the news, we saw many big people like Shah Rukh Khan, recently deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and others who bought land on the moon, after which I started collecting information about it. I came to know about the online sale and purchase of land on the moon by a US society 'Luna Society International'," said Kumar.



He further said, "Then I contacted the society through Google and applied for one acre of land in October of 2019. I had given around Rs. 48,000 at that time ... money was converted from Indian rupees to dollars. After a lot of online paperwork, I got a message on July 4, 2020, that my deed had been completed,"



"If I get a chance, I would love to go to the moon," he added.

