Bodies of 15-year-old girl, five-year-old boy found in Vasai, Palghar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In two separate incidents, bodies of a five-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were recovered from separate spots in Vasai and Palghar. A report in the Indian Express said that the police suspect the boy to have been murdered whereas the girl appears to have committed suicide.

According to the police, the boy’s body was partially decomposed when it was found in a room inside a chawl in Vasai on Thursday. He had gone missing on Tuesday. An officer said that the boy’s family did not receive any calls for ransom, When the locals reported the police about a smell emanating from one of the rooms in the chawl, they found the body of the missing boy. The police have said that they are on a lookout for the suspects who killed the boy. The police could not ascertain if the boy was assaulted as he was found in a decomposed state.

On the other hand, the 15-year-old girl’s body was found in her hostel room on Thursday. According to the police, the girl committed suicide on Wednesday night. She was lodged in a private hostel and was studying there with the help of an NGO as she belonged to a backward class family. As a suicide note was not found in the room, the police could not ascertain the reason for committing suicide.

Both bodies have been sent for postmortem, said police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates