Bodies of 2 men abducted by Naxals from Chhattisgarh found in Maharashtra

The bodies of two persons abducted by Naxals on August 26 from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were found Sunday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, about 300 kilometres from here, a senior police official said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said that Sona Padha (35) and Somji Padha (40) had been kidnapped by Naxals from Bande village in Chhattisgarh on August 26.

Their bodies were found Sunday morning by the side of Tadguda road in Gatta area of Ettapalli taluka in Gadchiroli, the SP said. Further probe into the case was underway, he added.

