Bodies of 2 sisters found on railway tracks in Mathura

Bodies of two sisters were found on a railway tracks, a few metres from their house here, with their family alleging that they were killed, police said today



Representational Image

Bodies of two sisters were found on a railway tracks, a few metres from their house here, with their family alleging that they were killed, police said today. However, the police said the sisters had left home after being scolded by their parents.

According to the police, the bodies of Bharti (18) and Surabhi (12) were noticed on the railway tracks this morning by their neighbours. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

'The allegation of murder by the family members is being investigated', SP City Sravan Kumar Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever