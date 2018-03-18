Bodies of 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse recovered

A total of 950 tonnes of rubble were moved in the search for the victims since the accident took place on March 15

The remains of the six victims who were killed when a pedestrian bridge near the Florida International University here collapsed last week, have been recovered from the rubble, according to authorities.The news was confirmed by the Miami-Dade police on Saturday night, reports CNN. The bodies of Rolando Fraga Hernandez; Oswald Gonzalez, 57; and Alberto Arias, 53, were pulled from the rubble on Saturday, while Navarro Brown was taken to a hospital earlier on Saturday where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of FIU student Alexa Duran, 18, has said that she was killed in the collapse, the but police have not named her as being among the dead. The sixth victim has not been identified yet. Miami-Dade County Police Director Juan Perez said authorities do not expect to find additional victims but will go through the rubble once more as a precaution.

A total of 950 tonnes of rubble were moved in the search for the victims since the accident took place on March 15. Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp warned on Saturday that the final death toll will not be known until all the vehicles were removed, CNN reported. Six cars have been recovered and at least two more vehicles remain in the rubble, the police said. The bridge was due to be completed in 2019. It was supposed to enhance safety, letting people cross a busy eight-lane street after a vehicle struck and killed a student last year.

