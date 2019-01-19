Bodies of children who died in US arrive in Hyderabad

national

The incident occurred when the home of the family they were spending time in at Collierville, Tennessee, caught fire on December 24, 2018

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bodies of the three teenaged siblings who died in a fire accident in the US arrived today in Hyderabad on Friday.

The bodies of Satwika Sharron Naik (17), Aaron Suhas Lalu Naik (15) and Joy Suchita Naik (14) arrived by a British Airways flight at 5.20 am and were later brought to the Baptist Church in Narayanaguda where a prayer meeting was conducted, family sources said. The bodies will be taken to their native place Gurrapu Thanda village, Devarakonda in Nalgonda district for the burial scheduled tomorrow.

We have lost our three children in the fire accident that took place in Collierville, US. We have faith in our God who is giving us the strength to do these formalities. Prayers of many people have helped and I would like to thank the central and state governments for supporting us in bringing back the bodies of our children, Srinivas Naik, father of the dead children said.

The incident occurred when the home of the family they were spending time in at Collierville, Tennessee, caught fire on December 24, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever