Search

Bodies of five who fell into river found

Sep 05, 2018, 17:07 IST | IANS

On reaching Dechial village, their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Dikhow river, which was in spate

Bodies of five who fell into river found
Representational Image

The bodies of five members of a family who drowned after their vehicle plunged into the Dikhow river in Assam were found on Wednesday - four days after the tragedy.

Divers from the Indian Navy, Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as people from near Dechial village where the accident took place, had started the rescue efforts on Saturday evening.

"We could trace the vehicle about 12 feet away from the place where the vehicle fell into the river," an NDRF official said.

On September 1, businessman Haren Bora, his mother, wife and two teenaged daughters were returning to their home in Sivasagar district from his sister's house.

On reaching Dechial village, their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Dikhow river, which was in spate.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsguwahati

Mumbai: This Ganesh Chaturthi, invite an eco-friendly Ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK