Bodies of fourteen newborn babies found at Kolkata ground

Covered with shrubs and twigs, the bodies were found on Sunday afternoon while the sprawling ground was being cleaned up

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, at least 14 dead bodies of newborn babies, wrapped in plastic bags, were recovered from a deserted ground in south Kolkata's Haridebpur on Sunday, police said.

The ground has been sealed by the officials of Kolkata Police following the recovery.

City Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar rushed to the spot.

"I was informed by the local councillor that the ground was filled with litters for many months and needed to be cleaned. While the cleaning work was on, 14 dead bodies of new born babies could be recovered from one side of the ground. The bodies were wrapped in plastic and chemical was applied to stop them from rotting," Chatterjee said.

"The police are keeping a strict vigil on the spot. The entire ground needs to be cleaned to ascertain the exact number of bodies that have been dumped here."

The police are still figuring out how the bodies were dumped on the empty ground.

