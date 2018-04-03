Bodies of Indians killed in Iraq return to Amritsar

The aircraft with the remains of the 38 slain Indians, out of 39, landed at Amritsar from Baghdad around 2:30 pm, they added



Relatives of one of the Indians killed in Iraq mourn near his coffin, at the International Airport in Amritsar on Monday. Pic/AFP

A special aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 38 Indians killed in Iraq arrived at the Amritsar International Airport on Monday, officials said. The aircraft with the remains of the 38 slain Indians, out of 39, landed at Amritsar from Baghdad around 2:30 pm, they added. The presumed remains of one of those killed were yet to be positively identified.

Relatives of the deceased received the bodies with teary eyes. As the aircraft carrying the coffins landed at the airport, an air of gloom descended as distraught families looked at the caskets. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had left for Iraq on Sunday to bring back the mortal remains of the Indians, killed in the war-torn country.

Embassy had no record: V K Singh

There was no record of the Indians captured by terror group ISIS in Iraq in any embassy as they had gone there through illegal travel agents, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said. Thirty-nine of the 40 Indians were killed by the group, while one escaped.

