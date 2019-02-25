Bodies of kidnapped twin brothers recovered from UP, 6 held

crime

Representational image

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of minor twins -- Priyansh and Shreyansh, both six-year-olds - from the Yamuna river in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The children were kidnapped for ransom on February 12, an official said. The police have arrested six persons in this case.

The deceased brothers, sons of businessman Brijesh Rawat, were kidnapped by armed men on February 12 on their way from Sadguru Public School in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

Soon after the local people got to know about the death of children, they came out on roads and started protesting against the police. The police had to use tear gas to disperse the mob.

According to Inspector General of Police (Rewa Range) Chanchal Shekhar, the kidnappers had killed the minors on February 20 as they were afraid of getting identified.

"After two days of the incident, they called on Rawat's phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

"Every time the accused used different phone numbers and used passersby's phones on the pretext of 'urgent help'. But when a passerby sensed something fishy about their activity, he clicked the photo of kidnappers' motorbike using his phone," Shekhar said.

In-between, the kidnappers had succeeded in collecting Rs 20 lakh from the businessman.

The IGP said: "During the investigation when police approached that passerby, he showed the motorcycle's photo, which finally helped nab one of the accused, Rohit Dwivedi."

"Thereafter, the police succeeded in arresting other accused -- Raju Dwivedi, Padam Shukla, Lucky Singh and two others," he said.

A country-made pistol, three motorbikes and a Bolero were recovered from the accused, along with Rs 20 lakh they took from Rawat.

The police have claimed that the Bolero vehicle sported a BJP flag and two of the seized motorcycles had "Ram Rajya" written their number plates.

On the other hand, some pictures went viral on social media which were claiming that the mastermind of the kidnapping Padam Shukla is the brother of local Bajrang Dal leader Vishnu.

Earlier, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had called up Rawat and assured him of swift action in the case.

