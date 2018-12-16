Bodies of monkeys, pigeons exhumed in Panvel, seven detained

national

Acting on a tip-off, a Forest department team reached the premises of BPCL in Panvel's Posri area and exhumed the bodies of 31 monkeys and 14 pigeons, said Chief Conservator of Forests S R Kadam

Representational picture

Thane: Seven persons were on Saturday detained by the Maharashtra Forest department following the unearthing of monkeys and pigeons buried in the premises of an oil marketing firm in neighbouring Raigad district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Forest department team reached the premises of BPCL in Panvel's Posri area and exhumed the bodies of 31 monkeys and 14 pigeons, said Chief Conservator of Forests S R Kadam. He said post-mortem was conducted by a veterinary doctor in Panvel and some body parts had been sent to the Haffkine Institute, a premier biomedical research facility, in Mumbai for further examination.

Rasayani police station inspector Ashok Jagdale said that a case had been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. Officials said of the eight persons detained in this regard, seven were attached to BPCL while one was an excavator driver.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever