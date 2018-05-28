Search

Bodies of two girls found on railway tracks in Delhi

May 28, 2018, 00:16 IST | PTI

The incident came to light around 6 pm. The girls were hit by a train, following which they were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, they said

Dead
Representational Image

The bodies of two girls were today found on railway tracks in Tughlakabad in southeast Delhi, police said. The incident came to light around 6 pm. The girls were hit by a train, following which they were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, they said.

The police team found a bag in which a note was found with "sorry father" written on it. Police claimed that they have found that one of the girls' mother had died a few years ago and she was depressed.

They suspect it to be a case of suicide, but they are probing the case from all the angles, police said. Police are also probing whether they were students of Class 12 and were depressed because of the CBSE results.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Body of 3-year-old found is of missing Indian girl from Texas

Tags

train accidentnational news