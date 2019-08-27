Bodies of two unidentified men found near railway track in Uttar Pradesh

national

The body of a man, aged around 55 years, was spotted by the locals near the railway track on the Delhi-Saharanpur line in Bharsi village on Monday

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Muzaffarnagar: The bodies of two unidentified men were found from different spots near the railway track in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police stated on Tuesday. According to news agency, PTI, the body of a man, aged around 55 years, was found by the locals near the railway track on the Delhi-Saharanpur line in Bharsi village on Monday, they added.

According to the police, it is suspected that the deceased died after falling from a train and the body was sent for a post-mortem. The body of another man, aged around 30 years, was spotted on Monday evening near the railway track between Mansurpur and Muzaffarnagar stations, the police informed, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem.

In another incident, Sanjay Kumar (19), who is currently undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital for the injuries he suffered in an accident owes his life to high court advocate Mayur Mehta, who saved his life when he was lying on the tracks between Khar and Bandra railway stations, bleeding profusely. Mehta rushed him to Bhabha Hospital from where he later took him to KEM Hospital. Speaking to mid-day, Mehta said, "I was standing on the FOB between Khar and Bandra stations when I saw Kumar falling from a running train. Some commuters shifted him to the side of the tracks but no one took him to hospital. He was profusely bleeding from his head, so I rushed him to Bhabha Hospital."

"As the CT scan department at Bhabha doesn't work at night, a doctor suggested that I take him to KEM Hospital. Despite calling 108 for an ambulance, no vehicle arrived even an hour later. So, I withdrew R5,000 from an ATM and booked a private ambulance to take him to KEM," Mehta added.

With inputs from PTI

