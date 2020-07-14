Bodies of woman, man found in Narmada river with hands tied with dupatta

The bodies of a man and woman were fished out from the Narmada river on Monday with their hands tied with a dupatta in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, the police said. According to the Indian Express, the bodies were recovered after locals spotted them floating in the river.

The Bharuch district police have identified the woman as a resident of Zadeshwar in Bharuch. The man has been identified as a Navsari resident. No suicide note was found from the spot.

A probe has been initiated into the deaths to ascertain if it was a suicide or they were murdered. The District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chudasama was quoted as saying that the bodies have been sent for autopsy at the Bharuch Civil Hospital.

“The bodies were found with their hands tied so we are not ruling out the fact that they might have jumped into the water with the intention of drowning together. The investigation will commence once we get the autopsy report,” the DSP said.

