Body found in Florida's Disney World

Aug 19, 2018, 10:54 IST | IANS

Deputies responded to a call at 4.11 a.m. on Saturday to assist Reedy Creek Fire Department in fighting the blaze, reports Xinhua news agency

Representational Image

A body was found inside a burned vehicle near Disney's Fantasia Gardens miniature golf course, police said. Deputies responded to a call at 4.11 a.m. on Saturday to assist Reedy Creek Fire Department in fighting the blaze, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the fire was extinguished, the police found the body inside. The body has not been identified and further information was immediately available.

