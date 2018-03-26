Body of 25-year-old jawan found hanging

The body of a 25-year-old SSB jawan was found hanging at his rented accommodation here



Representational Pic

The body of a 25-year-old SSB jawan was found haning at his rented accommodation here. Rahul Gajanan, a resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra was posted in the 50th battalion of SSB here and was living in a rented accommodation in the Janaki Vallabh Path Complex in the city, police said.

The body was found hanging from a fan in the room, police said adding that it looks like a suicide case. Inspector in-charge, Upendra Ray said the body has been sent for post mortem.

