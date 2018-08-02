Body of 52-year-old man crushed to death with stones found in Kota

crime

The blood-stained body of a 52-year-old man, with his skull crushed, was found in the forest near the Andheri Bridge here this morning, police said. The body was found in the R K Puram police station area. The victim's mobile phone and spectacles were scattered nearby, they said. A case of murder was lodged against unidentified accused and an investigation initiated in this connection, officials said.

The victim was identified as Ayub Khan, a resident of Bundi district, R K Puram police station Circle In-charge Rajendra Meena said, adding that the skull was crushed with a heavy stone. The police have lodged a case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and efforts were on to trace the killer, he said.

The deceased used to work as a labour in the Dabi mining area and was living with his sister in Vigyan Nagar here, Meena said. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the site to collect samples.

