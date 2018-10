Body of 7-year-old girl found on mosque's roof in Ghaziabad

crime

The girl went missing from her house on Saturday at around 1 pm. Her family lodged a complaint at Murad Nagar police station

The body of a seven-year-old girl was found stuffed in a gunny bag on the roof of a mosque in Muradnagar town here on Sunday, police said. The girl went missing from her house on Saturday at around 1 pm. Her family lodged a complaint at Murad Nagar police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The gunny bag was spotted on the mosque's roof by a man, Suleman, who went there after offering prayers at around 6.30 am, he said. Suleman saw the girl's body inside and immediately informed her family and the neighbours, he added. After receiving the information, the deceased's father and police reached the spot, the SSP said, adding that the girl was strangled to death.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added. The girl's father accused the local councilor, Azaaz Baig, of killing his daughter due to political rivalry. The girl's maternal uncle had contested the civic body elections against Baig, Krishna said. An FIR has been lodged against Baig and investigation is underway, he said.

