Body of minor girl found stuffed in trolley bag

Police were informed about the incident at 7.30 am and a team from the Timarpur police station visited the spot

The body of a minor girl was found stuffed in a trolley bag at a roadside near Yamuna Biodiversity Park on Sunday, a police official said.

When police opened the unclaimed bag, the body of an almost eight to nine-year-old girl was found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

The police spotted a strangulation mark on the neck of the victim, she said.

The body was taken to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.

Police are also scanning through profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, the DCP said.

In another incident in last week, the Muradnagar police has arrested three persons from here in connection with the murder of a youth, officials said Wednesday. Acting on a secret tip, the police nabbed the three accused from Sonia Vihar Water Regulator Plant at Ganges Canal on Tuesday evening, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the accused were identified as Aaseesh, Vickey and Mohit. Vickey had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Maneesh, the accused told the police during interrogation, they said. Even through the money was returned with interest 20 days ago, Maneesh and Vickey had quarrelled over the issue. After a few days, Vickey again borrowed money from Montu, this time Rs 15,000.

The amount along with interest was due for payment on October 19, which is when the three decided to kill Maneesh, officials said. Vickey, with the help of his two accomplices, allegedly shot Maneesh and threw his body in a forested area in Didouli village. On Sunday, Maneesh breathed his last at a private hospital.

