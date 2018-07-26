Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in locked house

The girl's mother went to her tution class after her daughter had not returned home at New Development block yesterday

Body of a 14-year-old girl, who had not returned home from her tutions, was found lying on a bed in a locked house under Bagnan police station in Howrah district today, a senior police officer said. The girl's mother went to her tution class after her daughter had not returned home at New Development block yesterday.

On enquiring from her friends, she was told that her daughter had been sighted accompanying the mother of a 15-year-old boy, a resident of Nabasan area under the limits of the same police station. After visiting the house at Nabasan area, about three kilometre from her residence, she found the main door of the house locked from outside following which she lodged a complaint with the police, Howrah Additional Superintendent of Police (rural), B Thakur said.

The landlady of the house alerted neighbours today morning after she peeped in through the window and sighted legs dangling from a bed in the locked room, Thakur said. The police broke open the door of the room and found the body with injury marks on her head, he said. The exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem examination, he said.

