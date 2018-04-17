Body of missing woman found from neighbour's house in Uttar Pradesh

The body was naked and family members alleged she was raped before murder, police officials said

The body of a missing woman was recovered today from her neighbour's house following which her family members alleged she was raped and murdered, police said.

The body of a 35-year-old woman, who lived alone in a village in Puwayan area and had gone missing on April 14, was found in a neighbour's house, they said.

The body was naked and family members alleged she was raped before murder, police officials said. An FIR has been registered in this regard against two persons identified as Vijay Singh and Rajpal Singh, who are absconding, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever